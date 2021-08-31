The Shotclock With Mina SayWhat: Eagles Trade For New Quarterback & Sixers Players To Make Movie Debut

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

This week on our digital sports show The Shotclock with Mina SayWhat, Senior Sports & Entertainment Editor from TheseUrbanTimes.com, Terrell Thomas, joins to talk about Eagles adding a new quarterback after the final preseason tie to the Jets and the Sixers players making their movie debut! Watch below and check out The Shotclock live on Mondays at the new time of 1:45p on @RNBPhilly social and digital pages. We also have a big announcement on the September 13 show!

