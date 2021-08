WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Beyoncé’s foundation, BeyGood, is helping those in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida.

According to a tweet from the foundation, “We partnered with @wckitchen during the height of the pandemic & they have not stopped supporting communities where there is food insecurity. They are now providing 100K meals to those in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Ida. Visit http://wck.org to support their efforts”.

The BeyGOOD foundation was created in 2013.

