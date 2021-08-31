Young Black Man Viciously Beaten By Police In Georgia: Report

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Another young Black man was viciously beaten by police, this time in Douglas, Georgia.

According to local news outlet DouglasNOW.com, Pernell Harris, 29, was nearly beaten to death by Coffee County Police last week. Now, Harris’ family and the Coffee County chapter of the NAACP are looking for answers.

Police reportedly responded to a domestic disturbance call involving Harris and his girlfriend last Wednesday. Officers tried to arrest Harris when he, according to officials, refused to go with the deputies. Harris reportedly wrestled with the officers until they were able to get him outside of his home. Once outside, Harris continued to resist going with the officers, reports said.

Much of the encounter was recorded on video, which showed police beginning to hit Harris, using a Taser gun to stun him multiple times. Officers then grabbed Harris by his long dreadlocks while they continued to beat on him. Harris was eventually handcuffed and arrested. There were at least seven officers involved in the altercation with Harris.

Harris was taken to Coffee County Jail, where he reportedly struggled to breathe. He was then transported to Coffee Regional Medical Center and remains in the ICU fighting for his life. His face was lumpy and bruised as tubes ran out of his nose and mouth.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced it will be investigating the incident.

The first video starts in Harris’ home, as police try to drag him outside.

The video starts after the incident spills into the front yard of Harris’ home. Three officers are shown restraining Harris as they place all of their weight on his back and neck.

In the last video, a woman who is apparently Harris’ girlfriend pleads with him to stop struggling with the officers. Police threaten to use a Taser gun on Harris some more if he doesn’t stop resisting before they threw him in the back of the police vehicle. That’s when the final video ends.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Office has not released a statement, nor has there been any bodycam footage from the incident. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also hasn’t released any statements.

The Coffee County chapter of the NAACP has also launched its own private investigation. It is also hosting a prayer walk for Harris on Thursday.

The beating of Harris comes days after police in Crescent City, California, shot and killed Robert Anderson, claiming he was wielding a knife. Similar to the Harris case, no bodycam footage has been released.

We will be updating this story as more information is released.

Young Black Man Viciously Beaten By Police In Georgia: Report was originally published on newsone.com