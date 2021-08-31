Young Black Man Viciously Beaten By Police In Georgia: Report

Another young Black man was viciously beaten by police, this time in Douglas, Georgia.
According to local news outlet DouglasNOW.com, Pernell Harris, 29, was nearly beaten to death by Coffee County Police last week. Now, Harris’ family and the Coffee County chapter of the NAACP are looking for answers.
Police reportedly responded to a domestic disturbance call involving Harris and his girlfriend last Wednesday. Officers tried to arrest Harris when he, according to officials, refused to go with the deputies. Harris reportedly wrestled with the officers until they were able to get him outside of his home. Once outside, Harris continued to resist going with the officers, reports said.
Much of the encounter was recorded on video, which showed police beginning to hit Harris, using a Taser gun to stun him multiple times. Officers then grabbed Harris by his long dreadlocks while they continued to beat on him. Harris was eventually handcuffed and arrested. There were at least seven officers involved in the altercation with Harris.
Harris was taken to Coffee County Jail, where he reportedly struggled to breathe. He was then transported to Coffee Regional Medical Center and remains in the ICU fighting for his life. His face was lumpy and bruised as tubes ran out of his nose and mouth.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced it will be investigating the incident.
The first video starts in Harris’ home, as police try to drag him outside.
The video starts after the incident spills into the front yard of Harris’ home. Three officers are shown restraining Harris as they place all of their weight on his back and neck.
In the last video, a woman who is apparently Harris’ girlfriend pleads with him to stop struggling with the officers. Police threaten to use a Taser gun on Harris some more if he doesn’t stop resisting before they threw him in the back of the police vehicle. That’s when the final video ends.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Office has not released a statement, nor has there been any bodycam footage from the incident. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation also hasn’t released any statements.
The Coffee County chapter of the NAACP has also launched its own private investigation. It is also hosting a prayer walk for Harris on Thursday.
The beating of Harris comes days after police in Crescent City, California, shot and killed Robert Anderson, claiming he was wielding a knife. Similar to the Harris case, no bodycam footage has been released.
We will be updating this story as more information is released.
116 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
116 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Tory Brown, 22
1 of 114
#BlackLivesMatter: 22-year-old Tory Brown was gunned down by officers who said he had a warrant out of Clayton County for violation of probation, and that he refused to comply.https://t.co/l5SWDJqQcl pic.twitter.com/ccoimuy9W9— NewsOne (@newsone) August 25, 2021
2. Ryan LeRoux, 21
2 of 114
he was only 21 years old, he refused to leave a parking lot and they shot him 24 times. his name was ryan leroux, we need to get him justice. pic.twitter.com/0C63gketSS— quinn (@irlquinn) July 21, 2021
3. Leneal Frazier, 40Source:Getty 3 of 114
4. Demetrius Stanley, 31
4 of 114
Demetrius Stanley was murdered by plain clothes police officers two nights ago. They came in an unmarked van and were stalking the outside of Demetrius’ family home. He went outside to check and they shot him from inside their car. They never ID themselves. #ripmeech#blackpower pic.twitter.com/qYL1GHNsho— B.L.A.C.K. Outreach (@blackoutreachsj) June 2, 2021
5. Ashton Pinke, 27
5 of 114
27-year old Ashton Pinke was shot-and-killed by Mesquite Police Department officers, today. Investigators report he charged with a “knife and a club” following a 911 hang-up call by a screaming woman. Family members question the report. Our full story airs on @FOX4 at 9/10. pic.twitter.com/SD2AAK76p3— David Sentendrey (@DavidSFOX4) May 5, 2021
6. Andrew Brown, 42
6 of 114
BREAKING: The man fatally shot by a deputy today in Elizabeth City, North Carolina, was Andrew Brown.— WAVY TV 10 (@WAVY_News) April 21, 2021
Deputies were serving a search warrant when Brown was shot while driving away, witnesses say.
Neighbors say they heard anywhere from 6 to 8 shots. https://t.co/w7dyIQ5zdX
7. Matthew Williams, 35
7 of 114
At 5 @wsbtv: the family of 35 year old Matthew Williams are demanding that body camera footage of his shooting death be released. Dekalb police shot & killed Williams at his home Monday. They say he lunged at officers with a knife. Family say he was running away from officers pic.twitter.com/Ky4ssoYTFp— Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) April 14, 2021
8. Daunte Wright, 20Source:Twitter/@MeritLaw 8 of 114
9. Marvin D. Scott III, 26Source:GoFundMe 9 of 114
10. Kurt Reinhold, 42Source:Getty 10 of 114
11. McHale Rose, 19
11 of 114
JUSTICE FOR MCHALE ROSE!— Hustle House (@hustlehousellc) August 6, 2020
Mchale was killed by 4 officers within hours of the killing of Dreasjon Reed. Because of this, his story has gotten clouded and we need awareness! Mchale was a personal friend of mine and the sweetest boy ever. He & his family deserve justice! pic.twitter.com/SutjQn4fjy
12. Xzavier Hill, 18
Source:Change.org 12 of 114
Xzavier Hill's family deserves justice. Virginia laws do not require the VSP to release footage, nor to wear body cameras. He was 18, and his whole life was ahead of him.— melanie (@smellllanie) January 19, 2021
NAACP: Justice For Xzavier - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/a30fgNP9mk via @Change
13. Frederick Cox, 18Source:Facebook/Tenicka Shannon 13 of 114
14. Patrick Warren Sr.Source:Patrick Warren Jr. 14 of 114
15. Carl Dorsey III, 39
15 of 114
Man shot to death in Police involved shooting in Newark is identified as 39 year old Carl Dorsey III. https://t.co/hdtmb6w0Il— The Tornado News (@TheTornadoNews) January 6, 2021
16. Dolal Idd, 23Source:GoFundMe 16 of 114
17. Andre' Hill, 47
17 of 114
An attorney who has represented the families of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor says he is now working for the family of Andre' Hill, the man killed by a Columbus police officer early Tuesday.https://t.co/9yXaqYKHfu— NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) December 24, 2020
18. Joshua Feast
18 of 114
Joshua Feast was fatally shot in the BACK by La Marque PD officer Jose Santos as he was running away, posing no threat. Witnesses report Santos refused to render aid to Joshua after shooting him AND then kicked his body, already debilitated by the bullet. #JusticeForJoshuaFeast pic.twitter.com/zO46PCsGzO— Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) December 12, 2020
19. Maurice GordonSource:Mercury LLC 19 of 114
20. Casey Goodson Jr.Source:Walton + Brown, LLP 20 of 114
21. Rodney ApplewhiteSource:Ben Crump 21 of 114
22. A.J. Crooms
22 of 114
A Florida sheriff's officer shot and killed two Black teens, A.J. Crooms and Sincere Pierce.— AJ+ (@ajplus) November 19, 2020
Here's what we know so far: pic.twitter.com/A8FRNS93L6
23. Sincere Pierce
23 of 114
MOTHER SPEAKS: Cynthia Green of #Cocoa speaks out about her son 18 yr old Sincere Pierce, shot and killed in deputy involved double shooting last Friday. Says she isn’t getting answers and still hasn’t seen her son’s body. @MyNews13 #News13Brevard pic.twitter.com/hYFxZEOqz6— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) November 17, 2020
24. Walter Wallace Jr.
24 of 114
Then they murdered Walter Wallace JR. #justiceforwalterwallace pic.twitter.com/JdCBgmMVl3— BLM Philly (@BLMPhilly) November 13, 2020
25. Marcellis Stinnette, teen killed by police in Waukegan, IllinoisSource:Twitter 25 of 114
26. Jonathan Price
26 of 114
The Texas police officer who fatally shot Jonathan Price has been arrested and charged with murder. His bail has been set at 1 million dollars. I'm glad. RIP Jonathan, rest in power. pic.twitter.com/Mw5GMQX0Eb— ~𝓣𝓮𝓷𝓪𝓬𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼 𝓣𝓮𝓪𝓱~ (@TeahCartel) October 6, 2020
27. Deon Kay
27 of 114
Say his name #deonkay— All Out DC (@All_Out_DC) September 3, 2020
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
Say his name #deonkay
He just turned 18 and @DCPoliceDept murdered him pic.twitter.com/NjyGxYB8ar
28. Daniel Prude
28 of 114
The killing of Daniel Prude by Rochester police officers is unacceptable, and we need real answers for why this happened and why it took so long to come out.— Jeremy Cooney (@JeremyCooneyROC) September 2, 2020
Trained medical professionals should respond to mental health crises, not armed officers. pic.twitter.com/EPhH9inn1x
29. Damian Daniels
29 of 114
Yesterday in SA cops killed Sergeant Damian Lamar Daniels in front of his home. His family asked the Red Cross to get him to the VA.— Lee Merritt (@MerrittForTexas) August 27, 2020
He had a legal gun on his hip that he never removed. He didn’t want to go and he struggled when they tried to force him.
So they killed him. pic.twitter.com/q6U7OSXb6D
30. Dijon Kizzee
30 of 114
This is #DijonKizzee, 29 yrs old and shot and killed by LA Sheriffs after being stopped for a bike violation. Cops handcuffed his lifeless body. While police investigations can drag on for months/years, cops have already claimed he ran away, and dropped clothes and a gun. #BLM pic.twitter.com/pM6mQfWLeQ— Kristen Clarke (@KristenClarkeJD) September 1, 2020
31. Trayford PellerinSource:GoFundMe 31 of 114
32. David McAtee
32 of 114
in an attempt to disperse crowds, #DavidMcAtee, a louisville bbq chef known for serving cops free meals, was shot and killed by the police last night. he was unarmed. not only were the officers’ bodycams off, but they also left his body on the street for 12 hours.— adaliah 🇹🇬 (@adxlls) June 2, 2020
say his name. pic.twitter.com/kqOPku8iuQ
33. Natosha “Tony” McDade33 of 114
34. George Floyd
34 of 114
This is #GeorgeFloyd speaking to the youth before he died. pic.twitter.com/sMV8YOoTlQ— Dr Boyce Watkins (@drboycewatkins1) May 27, 2020
35. Yassin Mohamed
35 of 114
The GBI is investigating an OIS involving the Evans County Sheriff's Office and Yassin Mohamed. Mohamed is deceased. https://t.co/KwJi3e1YDc pic.twitter.com/2LQNnEhWOE— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) May 9, 2020
36. Finan H. Berhe
36 of 114
Montgomery County Police Tweet Video Of Cop Shooting Finan H. Berhe In Maryland https://t.co/HzNV24ZpZB— World Congress 🌎 On Faith & Justice (@JMcCorrySpeaks) May 9, 2020
37. Sean ReedSource:Twitter 37 of 114
38. Steven Demarco TaylorSource:S. Lee Merritt 38 of 114
39. Ariane McCreeSource:The Herald/YouTube 39 of 114
40. Terrance Franklin
40 of 114
The City of Minneapolis has reached a $795,000 settlement with the family of Terrance Franklin, fatally shot by officers in 2013.https://t.co/ewKclYB2Pg pic.twitter.com/JzMIl7USoh— KARE 11 (@kare11) February 14, 2020
41. Miles HallSource:KRON4 41 of 114
42. Darius TarverSource:S. Lee Merritt 42 of 114
43. William Green
43 of 114
They murdered my cousin. How do you have someone in handcuffs and in a seat belt and shoot them multilpe times.All cops aren't bad but those were. I will fight with the last breath in me for justice. William Green was a family man, a working man. Funny. Loving. Love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/PhM3a6C7uj— Liv 👸🏾 (@liv__03) January 28, 2020
44. Samuel David Mallard, 19
44 of 114
This is a 2019 mugshot of the murder suspect Cobb police shot & killed today. Samuel Mallard, 19, was previously arrested for impersonating officers a half dozen times. In the 2020 case, the GBI says he’s involved in a murder/robbery. CCPD says there are other suspects. @wsbtv https://t.co/7EfuVQLmNB pic.twitter.com/ttWg5HjFkj— Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) January 17, 2020
45. Kwame "KK" Jones, 17Source:facebook 45 of 114
46. De’von Bailey, 19
46 of 114
Grand jury rules fatal officers' shooting of Devon Bailey was justified. https://t.co/MHXYQn87aH— Scott Kilbury (@SKilburyFOX21) November 14, 2019
47. Christopher Whitfield, 3147 of 114
48. Anthony Hill, 26
48 of 114
Former Officer Robert Olsen killed Anthony Hill over four years ago and was finally convicted (not of murder). Will get get the Amber Guyger treatment? #AnthonyHillhttps://t.co/HZVf3tOEOL— NewsOne (@newsone) October 25, 2019
49. De'Von Bailey, 1949 of 114
50. Eric Logan, 54
50 of 114
BREAKING NEWS OUT OF SOUTH BEND:— Joshua Short (@JoshuaShortWNDU) June 27, 2019
Two lawyers representing the estate of 54-year-old Eric Logan, who was shot and killed by a South Bend police officer, have sued that officer, Sgt. Ryan O'Neill and Mayor Pete Buttigieg.
The suit was filed in federal court today.
(READ THREAD) pic.twitter.com/frOpKFQIAV
51. Jamarion Robinson, 26
51 of 114
Please join the family of Jamarion Robinson and community organizations on 8/5 to demand #justiceforjam #justiceforjamarion #76shots pic.twitter.com/wpVAoqmiQA— Tiff Roberts (@shedefendsit) July 27, 2017
52. Gregory Hill Jr., 30
52 of 114
Gregory Hill, Jr. - the family of Greg Hill grants permission to use these photos to honor Greg or tell his story. pic.twitter.com/uhn1RbEQBv— John M. Phillips (@JohnPhillips) June 1, 2018
53. JaQuavion Slaton, 20
53 of 114
This is Jaquavion Slaton, the 20-year-old who was was shot & killed by Fort Worth Police on Sunday. Community demanding release of body camera video, but FWPD hasn’t said when/if that will happen. #WFAA pic.twitter.com/iakQyWrRCl— Teresa Woodard (@twoodard8) June 10, 2019
54. Ryan Twyman, 2454 of 114
55. Brandon Webber, 20
55 of 114
When they see us, they kill us...— Jeneisha C. Harris (@JeneishaCHarris) June 13, 2019
Brandon Webber, father of 3, shot by U. S. Marshalls 16-20 times in Memphis.
No one deserves to be shot and killed like this.
I could say so much but I’m really at a loss for words. pic.twitter.com/9EFhUplHDw
56. Jimmy Atchison, 21
56 of 114
57. Willie McCoy, 20
57 of 114
One of six officers who fired at Willie McCoy had killed unarmed man in 2018 || Via: Guardian https://t.co/CjrSIa8r1Z— SafetyPin-Daily (@SafetyPinDaily) February 23, 2019
58. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 2158 of 114
59. D’ettrick Griffin, 18
59 of 114
Family of D’Ettrick Griffin, man fatally shot by police while trying to steal an unmarked cruiser, is suing City of Atlanta and officer involved https://t.co/4oBbxFAvoF pic.twitter.com/0KMeVwST9I— CBS46 (@cbs46) February 8, 2019
60. Jemel Roberson, 26
Source:false 60 of 114
Security guard Jemel Roberson was holding down a shooting suspect when police burst in and shot Roberson instead. pic.twitter.com/zNsYvQMRg8— HuffPost (@HuffPost) November 14, 2018
61. DeAndre Ballard, 23
Source:false 61 of 114
#NCCU remembers Fallen Eagle, Mr. DeAndre Ballard. A vigil will be held on Sun., 9/23, 11 a.m., in the A.E. Student Union lobby. https://t.co/4rnPAX1wlG #SoarInPeace pic.twitter.com/RZZxKJaivh— N.C. Central University (@NCCU) September 21, 2018
62. Botham Shem Jean, 26
Source:false 62 of 114
The young man who was killed by a Dallas police officer in his own apartment this morning has been identified as 26-year-old Botham Jean. He worked at the PwC firm in Downtown Dallas. https://t.co/oyjHMdMXVv pic.twitter.com/uSvJWJ062e— FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 7, 2018
63. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 63 of 114
64. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 64 of 114
65. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 65 of 114
66. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 66 of 114
67. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 67 of 114
68. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 68 of 114
69. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 69 of 114
70. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 70 of 114
71. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 71 of 114
72. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 72 of 114
73. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 73 of 114
74. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 74 of 114
75. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 75 of 114
76. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 76 of 114
77. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 77 of 114
78. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 78 of 114
79. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 79 of 114
80. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 80 of 114
81. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 81 of 114
82. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 82 of 114
83. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 83 of 114
84. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 84 of 114
85. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 85 of 114
86. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 86 of 114
87. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 87 of 114
88. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 88 of 114
89. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 89 of 114
90. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 90 of 114
91. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 91 of 114
92. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 92 of 114
93. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 93 of 114
94. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 94 of 114
95. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 95 of 114
96. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 96 of 114
97. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 97 of 114
98. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 98 of 114
99. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 99 of 114
100. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 100 of 114
101. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 101 of 114
102. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 102 of 114
103. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 103 of 114
104. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 104 of 114
105. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 105 of 114
106. Stephon Clark, 22
Source:false 106 of 114
Please, do not forget #BlackLivesMatter #StephonClark pic.twitter.com/474DSVBGLm— Zendaya (@Zendaya) March 27, 2018
107. Danny Ray Thomas, 34
Source:false 107 of 114
108. DeJuan Guillory, 27
Source:false 108 of 114
DeJuan Guillory #TakeAKnee4Me pic.twitter.com/SrSaweU6dY— Faces Of Injustice (@takeaknee4me) October 12, 2017
109. Patrick Harmon, 50
109 of 114
Patrick Harmon was shot and killed by police in Salt Lake City, Utah. The district attorney says the shooting was "legally justified." pic.twitter.com/zYBOwlTzRb— NBC News (@NBCNews) October 7, 2017
110. Jonathan Hart, 21
110 of 114
Friends and family of Jonathan Heart aka Sky Young, a young #homeless man killed last Sunday at a Walgreens in #Hollywood for allegedly shoplifting, gather tonight to remember the 20-year-old. pic.twitter.com/uiMRiFnutq— Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) December 9, 2018
111. Maurice Granton, 24
111 of 114
Dash cam footage of police killing Maurice Granton Jr. has been released. His family says it proves that he was unarmed pic.twitter.com/YLAM7my1ny— NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 26, 2018
112. Julius Johnson, 23
112 of 114
113. Jamee Johnson, 22Source:S. Lee Merritt 113 of 114
114. Michael Dean, 28Source:S. Lee Merritt 114 of 114
