Aaliyah ‘One in a Million’ Limited Edition Merch Collection Released

Aaliyah fans are beyond excited about the release of her music that has previously been withheld.

Now in addition to her music, fans can buy her merchandise.

Fans can go to blackgroundrecords.net/shop/collection and buy t-shirts, hoodies, sweats and more.

The One In A Million hoodie is $80, One In A Million sweatpants-$80.

Fans can also buy her albums on both CD and vinyl and purchase label mates, Tank, JoJo and Toni Braxton albums.

Romeo Must Die soundtrack will drop on September 3, Aaliyah will drop on September 10.

