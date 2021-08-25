Paris Nicole
Beyoncé Defended By Mom Tina Lawson Following Tiffany Diamond Criticism

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Lawson came to the defense of her daughter and son-in-law, JAY-Z after Black Twitter erupted following the release of their “About Love” ad for Tiffany & Co.

Many people commented about blood diamonds and the exploitation of African workers. They called out Tiffany & Co for using the couple to highlight a diamond from a colonial mine and then pledge two million dollars to HBCUs.

After The Grio posted about the Carters and the controversial ad, Tina Lawson jumped in to call out those who criticized her daughter.

It’s obvious that Lawson was more than irritated when she wrote her message as it was full of typos and grammatical errors but it’s clear Mrs. Tina felt the criticism was hypocritical.

