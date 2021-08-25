The Weeknd Talks Upcoming Album and HBO Series: ‘It’s Been Quite a Summer’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The Weeknd’s summer has been busy, the “Blinding Lights” singer is finishing up his new album while working on a new HBO Series.

The Hollywood Reporter spoke with the artist about how he’s been spending his time this Summer.

“Yeah, I’m finishing the new album right now,” the artist told THR. “It should be done by the end of this month and we’re just kind of figuring out when to put it out. It’s been really cool because I’m working on this album this summer simultaneously with the writer’s room for the new TV show…It’s been quite a summer.”

The Weeknd is co-writing and starring in the HBO series, which he is developing with Euphoria’s Sam Levinson. He also just closed on a $700 million Bel-Air mansion so it has been “quite a summer” indeed.

