Aaliyah’s ‘One In A Million’ Album Projected To Land In The Top 10 For The First Time

It’s been twenty years since the music world lost Aaliyah in a plane crash in the Bahamas after filming the “Rock The Boat” video. The song was for her 2001 self-titled album.
For the first time, Aaliyah’s music is available on streaming services and fans aren’t wasting any time getting re-acquainted with the singer and her music.
One of the projects that was released for streaming is Aaliyah’s “One In A Million” album and for the first time the album is projected to land in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.
The album was released on August 13th, 1996, and reached #18 on the Billboard chart in February of 1997, and stayed on the chart for 67 weeks, hopefully, the album will reach the top of the chart where it belongs.