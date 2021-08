PHILLY: Upcoming Community Events 8/24/21

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

1.VAX FACTS

PHILLY TRUCE, PHILADELPHIA’S MOBILE APP FOR GUN VIOLENCE PREVENTION & COMMUNITY RESOURCES, PROUDLY PRESENTS: “VAX FACTS.” SATURDAY AUGUST 28TH FROM 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM AT SMITH PLAYGROUND, 3500 RESERVOIR DRIVE IN FAIRMOUNT PARK. SPECIAL GUEST CONGRESSMAN DWIGHT EVANS WILL BE ON HAND FOR THE FREE COOKOUT, MUSIC PROVIDED BY DJ DISCO DAVE OF THE LEGENDARY B-FORCE, GROCERY & GIFT CARD GIVEAWAY AND OF COURSE FREE WALK-UP COVID VACCINATIONS. PHILLY TRUCE DIRECTOR MAZZIE CASHER WILL RECEIVE HIS COVID VACCINATION ALONGSIDE HIS COVID MENTOR AND SPECIAL GUEST SPEAKER NINA AHMAD. FOR MORE INFO DOWNLOAD THE PHILLY TRUCE APP, FOLLOW PHILLY TRUCE ON INSTAGRAM, OR CALL 267 45 TRUCE, THAT’S 267-458-7823.

PAY WITH A PLEDGE

ON MONDAY AUGUST 30TH, PHILLY TRUCE ALONG WITH VALDAMIR’S BARBERSHOP – 2633 W. ALLEGHENY AVE – PRESENTS “PAY WITH A PLEDGE.” ANY STUDENT IN GRADES K-4 WHO CAN RECITE THE PHILLY TRUCE PLEDGE WILL RECEIVE A FREE HAIRCUT IN THE MOST BEAUTIFUL BARBERSHOP IN NORTH PHILLY. THE PHILLY TRUCE PLEDGE READS: THIS IS MY COMMUNITY. I AM RESPONSIBLE FOR WHAT HAPPENS HERE, HOW IT LOOKS HERE AND FOR WHAT I DO HERE. FREE HAIRCUTS ARE AVAILABLE ON A FIRST COME, FIRST SERVED BASIS BETWEEN THE HOURS OF 12 NOON AND 4 PM. COMMUNITY MEMBERS CAN ALSO DONATE BACKPACKS AND SCHOOL SUPPLIES BY CALLING 264-45-TRUCE, EMAILING EVENTS AT PHILLY TRUCE DOT COM. OR BY DROPPING THEM OFF AT VALDAMIR’S. THAT’S MONDAY AUG 30 AT VALDAMIR’S, 2633 W. ALLEGHENY. TO LEARN THE PHILLY TRUCE PLEDGE, DOWNLOAD THE PHILLY TRUCE APP OR GO TO PLEDGE DOT PHILLY TRUCE DOT COM.

#POWERUPCHALLENGE

TUESDAY AUGUST 31, THE FIRST DAY OF SCHOOL IS ALSO THE FIRST DAY OF THE PHILLY TRUCE POWER UP CHALLENGE. STUDENTS OF ALL AGES, GRADES 1-12, ARE INVITED TO MAKE THEIR VOICES HEARD. POST A ONE MINUTE VIDEO TO INSTAGRAM OR TIK TOK. USE THE HASHTAG POWERUP CHALLENGE AND TELL US YOUR BEST IDEA TO CURB GUN VIOLENCE. BE SURE TO INCLUDE THE NAME OF YOUR SCHOOL AND YOUR GRADE IN THE POST. YOU COULD WIN A SEAT AT OUR POWER LUNCH ON SEPTEMBER 25TH -WHERE BUSINESS AND GOVERNMENT LEADERS WILL REVIEW THE BEST IDEAS FOR POSSIBLE IMPLEMENTATION. FOR FULL CONTEST RULES VISIT POWER UP DOT PHILLY TRUCE DOT COM. CONTEST RUNS AUGUST 31ST TO SEPTEMBER 21ST.

9/11 WEEKEND FAMILY HEALING FESTIVAL

PHILLY TRUCE, IN ASSOCIATION WITH CITY COUNCILMEMBER KENYATTA JOHNSON, PRESENTS THE 9/11 WEEKEND FAMILY HEALING FESTIVAL – A FUNDRAISER FOR PHILADELPHIA’S APP FOR GUN VIOLENCE INTERVENTION AND COMMUNITY RESOURCES.

BEGINNING FRIDAY SEPT 10TH, 6 PM AT FDR PARK, BROAD ST AND PATTISON AVENUE IN SOUTH PHILLY, A VIP DINNER BY THE LAKE AT OLMSTED PAVILION WILL BE HELD FOR PHILLY TRUCE’S MOST LOYAL SUPPORTERS; FOLLOWED BY AN OPEN AIR MOVIE NIGHT FOR ALL. THAT BEGINS AT 8 PM ON FRIDAY SEPT 10TH. BRING YOUR LAWN CHAIRS, BLANKETS AND A LOVE OFFERING.

THE HEALING CONTINUES SATURDAY AT 10AM WITH AN ALL FAITH PRAYER BREAKFAST WITH SPECIAL INVITED GUESTS DR. TAHIR WYATT AND REVEREND ALYN WALLER. NEXT IT’S LIVE ENTERTAINMENT, FOOD TRUCKS, VENDORS; A RESOURCE FAIR AND FAMILY FUN ON SATURDAY; THE FUN CONTINUES ON SUNDAY AND CLOSES WITH A CELEBRITY KICKBALL GAME ON SUNDAY.

FOR THE FULL SCHEDULE VISIT NINE ELEVEN WEEKEND DOT COM. FIND OUT HOW YOUR COMPANY CAN BECOME A SPONSOR, TO REGISTER YOUR ORG, VENDING TABLE OR FOOD TRUCK. GO TO 911 WEEKEND.COM; THAT THE NUMBERS 9-1-1 FOLLOWED BY THE

WORD WEEKEND, DOT COM, 911WEEKEND.COM. YOU CAN ALSO FOLLOW PHILLY TRUCE ON INSTAGRAM, CALL 267-45-TRUCE OR EMAIL EVENTS@PHILLYTRUCE.COM

PHILLY: Upcoming Community Events 8/24/21 was originally published on classixphilly.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: