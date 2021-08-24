Boosie Badazz Doubles Down On His Homophobic Lil Nas X Comments: ‘I Gotta Speak Up’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Boosie Badazz doubled down on comments he made about Lil Nas X during a recent radio interview. The Baton Rouge rapper previously had said that if Nas X got on stage at an award show naked he would “drag his a– offstage and beat his a–.”

Boosie doubled down on the comment saying, “I gotta speak up because as far as straight people in the world, you don’t have any opinion no more on sexuality. Everything is harm,” he said. “If you say anything — ‘I’m straight, I like women’ — it’s vulgar too, you know.”

Boosie says the industry is run by the LGBTQ+ community and says “You can’t brag on really smashing or your sexuality no more.” When told that artists talking about having sex has never changed Boosie instead focused on DaBaby’s recent homophobic rant at this year’s Rolling Loud Festival and how his comments have been spoken at live events before without backlash.

“How many times you been on set … and you heard somebody say, ‘If you ain’t got AIDS, make noise,’ and the whole club is like, ‘Ahhh’?” he asked, “It’s a different time, and because he’s one of the biggest. They try to make examples out of people.”

Lil Nas X reposted the Boosie interview on social media writing, “Wow this is insane…like my new video, “Industry Baby,” with a link to his website to check out the song.

