Doja Cat and SZA’s Kiss Me More is now the longest running all-female top 10 hit in Hot 100 history.

The song passes Brandy and Monica’s The Boy Is Mine.

The video has 200 million views on YouTube.

This is SZA’s first #1 on the Rhythmic Airplay Chart and Doja’s 3rd #1 on the same chart.

