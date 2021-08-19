WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Amber Rose is fed up.

The model and mother of two took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday (August 18) to blast her partner Alexander Edwards and accuse him of cheating on her with at least 12 different women.

“I’m tired of getting cheated on and being embarrassed behind the scenes,” she began her lengthy post. “All 12 of y’all bums (that I know of there’s probably more) can have him. Y’all very much knew he was in a relationship with a baby and y’all decided to f*ck him anyway. I saw all the texts and DM’s. Y’all were well aware but y’all don’t owe me any loyalty so it’s whatever. I can’t be the only one fighting for my family anymore. I’ve been so loyal and transparent but I haven’t gotten the same energy in return. I’ll never say the girl’s names because I’m not in the business of ruining lives but y’all know who y’all are. As for him … The lack of loyalty and the disrespect is ridiculous and I’m alone.”

She also called out her mom for being narcissistic and later added, “I’m tired of being mentally and emotionally abused by people that i love I’ve been suffering in silence for a long time and I can’t take it anymore. That’s why I’ve been so quiet. I’ve been a shall of who I used to be but I refuse to let anyone damage me anymore. Family or not.”

Rose and Edwards have a son, Slash Electric Alexander Edwards, who was born in October 2019. The pair have been together since September 2018 but it appears everything is unwell in the household.

Amber Rose Claims Her Partner Cheated On Her With At Least 12 Women was originally published on theboxhouston.com