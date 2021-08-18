T-Pain Reveals List of 19 Collaborators He’s Agreed To Do Records With

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

T-Pain posted a list of 19 people he has confirmed to work with.

The list includes Erica Banks, Kelly Rowland, Ty Dolla Sign and more.

While he said he is not complaining he said people need to understand the kind of pressure we put on others. He said this is the list he is working through so if you hit him up you will go AFTER he completes this list.

He is still catching up on his DMs from way back when. He said he has pushed back his album three times at this point.

“I literally can’t keep up with the ppl that aren’t on this list that hit me everyday to add work to my crazy work load.”

“So! This is the list of features I actually HAVENT done yet that I’ve gotten since the whole “situation” a while back and I’ve promised to deliver. This is just features that I actually WANT to do. I’ve talked to these ppl personally and accepted the job.”

