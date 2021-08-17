Damon Wayans Calls Out Dave Chappelle For A Special Comedy Verzuz Battle

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Damon Wayans says he would be down for a Verzuz comedy battle against Dave Chappelle. Wayans appeared on KBXX 97.9 the Box when he was asked if he had been keeping up with the Verzuz battles since its inception.

The 60-year-old comedian and actor responded, “No, I have not.” He continued, “Do they do [it with] comedians?”

The radio hosts asked who he would want to face off in a hypothetical comedic edition of the widely streamed Verzuz battles, he quickly responded, “Chappelle, I’m calling him out!”

Damon Wayans is known for best known for his work on the iconic sketch comedy show In Living Color, which put many notable comedians on like Jamie Foxx and Jim Carey. He is also the creator of one of the funniest military satirical films, Major Payne, which is now streaming on Netflix.

With Wayans experience as an actor, writer and producer over the years, he is obviously confident enough in his stand-up skills to challenge Chapelle.

The Verzuz platform has continued to elevate first debuting in 2020 during the beginning stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. The platform was initially created as an opportunity for all performers, artists and producers alike, to go head-to-head with their contender on Instagram live. The series quickly grew into in-person battles creating some of music’s most timeless moments like the moszt recent The Lox and Dipset battle live at Madison Square Garden.

There hasn’t been any talks about if the series will expand beyond music, but a comedy Verzuz doesn’t sound like a bad idea. The radio hosts joked during the interview that they were calling Swizz Beatz and Timbaland to make it happen.

Who are some comedians you could see face off in a Verzuz comedy battle?

Check out the clip from Damon Wayans radio interview below.

