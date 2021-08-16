Lil Wayne Speaks Candidly About Mental Health & Past Suicide Attempt

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Wayne opened up about his mental health and past suicide attempt on Emmanuel Acho’s Uncomfortable Conversations that focuses on mental health.

Wayne discussed his attempted suicide attempt at the age of 12 and how he survived it.

Wayne also discussed his current mental health state as well as his newfound happiness. You can check out the full episode of Uncomfortable Conversations featuring Lil Wayne on YouTube.

“Figuring I can help, hoping I can help anyone else out there who’s dealing with any health problems by just like you said earlier, about being vulnerable,” lil Wayne added.

“But to me, I look at it by being brave and stepping up.”

