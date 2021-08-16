Paris Nicole
Drake Becomes 1st Artist On Spotify To Have 150 Songs Streams Over 100 Million Times

Drake In Atlanta

Drake will go down as one of the most successful artists in the streaming era. Not many rappers can or have come close to Drake’s dominance on streams and it looks like Top Boy is Top One.  

He has set another record on Spotify.

Drake is currently the only artist to have 150 different songs stream over 100 million times.

His top songs are One Dance with 2.1 billion streams.

God’s Plan with 1.7 billion streams.

Passionfruit with over 947 million streams.

