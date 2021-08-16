Jay-Z & 76’ers Partner Michael Rubin Apply for Betting License in New York

Jay-Z’s name is an application submitted to the NY Gaming Commission requesting approval for an online sports betting license. 76’ers Michael Rubin is also on the application. They plan to form Fanatics Sportsbook.

Jay-Z and Michael are competing against some heavy hitters that include FanDuel and DraftKings.

Only 2 out of the 6 groups applying will be approved.

“You’ve made such an impact in criminal justice reform and we’re just getting started,” Rubin said.

A decision will be made by December