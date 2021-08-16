Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

Jay-Z & 76’ers Partner Michael Rubin Apply for Betting License in New York

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Sixers Player Tobias Harris Answers Question In Press Conference With "Arrest The Cops That Killed Breonna Taylor"

Source: Mitchell Leff / Stringer / Mitchell Leff / Stringer

Jay-Z’s name is an application submitted to the NY Gaming Commission requesting approval for an online sports betting license. 76’ers Michael Rubin is also on the application. They plan to form Fanatics Sportsbook.

Jay-Z and Michael are competing against some heavy hitters that include FanDuel and DraftKings.

Only 2 out of the 6 groups applying will be approved.

“You’ve made such an impact in criminal justice reform and we’re just getting started,” Rubin said.

A decision will be made by December

Paris Nicole

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close