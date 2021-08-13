Meek Mill Tells Tory Lanez ‘I Don’t F*ck With You’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill becomes the first rapper to receive a Nelson Mandela Foundation “Changemaker” Humanitarian Award for his criminal justice reform efforts, but then it took a left turn during his Instagram celebration post.

As Meek took to IG to show off f his prestigious award on Instagram on Thursday (August 12), the Philly rapper got into a heated argument with Tory Lanez, in the comments. It appeared that Tory was trying to spell check over his caption but Meek, felt that wasn’t needed during such a celebratory moment.

“Blessings..,” read Meek’s caption. “I got ‘the Nelson Mandela humanitarian award’ Thankyou Rip to the great Nelson Mandela. ‘I ain’t grow up playing ball I had a smith & western* because where I’m from it’s very hard to turn 27’ #survivors.”

Tory Lanez came at Meek for the way he incorrectly spelled the weapons manufactured and commented, “Smith & Wesson*”.

Meek wrote, back “It’s called ‘meek flow’ say congrats or something weirdo lol.” To which Tory replied, “It wasn’t that deep … just ain’t want u to look dumb . Congrats tho bozo.”

“It’s kinda of deep you tryna help me wit my spelling and you know for a fact I don’t fuck wit you right now,” Meek clapped back. “If y’all Guys really rich why y’all acting like we cool on the net And you know we not do you … and stay out of street business when we talking about them blowers.”

