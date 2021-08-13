Lizzo Discusses Her “Rumors” Lyric About Not Having Sex With Drake Yet

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

In Lizzo’s new song, Rumors, features Cardi B, there is a line in the song about Drake.

Lizzo sings, no I ain’t f– Drake yet.

She explained the lyric in a recent interview, “I just thought it would be so funny to say. I have a small relationship with him. He’s very cool. I just feel like women, there are so many times where girls’ names get dropped in songs because they’re fine.”

In the interview, Lizzo also discussed what she appreciated about Cardi B. “Cardi B is the ultimate. She, to me, has always done it right. Everything that she said, every way that she’s reacted because you know why? It’s because she was true to herself the whole time. She’s a groundbreaker,” said Lizzo.

The body positivity, 33-year-old Grammy winner continued and said, “You can’t deny her ability. She’s a superstar. She has changed the game forever for a lot of us, a lot of women. I don’t even think she realizes she’s doing it because it’s just like, ‘I’m trying to just be successful. I’m trying to get this money. I want to live a happy life.’ She just follows her heart. That’s what I love about her.”

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: