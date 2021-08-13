Terry Crews on Shower Debate: ‘If You Ain’t Been Sweating, You Don’t Need To Shower’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

The great shower debate continues…

Terry Crews has entered the chat. He said, if you ain’t been sweating you don’t need to shower.

But don’t worry because Terry sweats and he showers! “I love to shower. I love to, because I spend so much time sweating,” he continued.

“First of all, if you ain’t been sweating, you don’t need to shower,” Crews said. “But I spend all day sweating, all the time, running and working out, and it ain’t nice. My wife is like, ‘Babe, babe, babe.’ I’m Mr. Old Spice, you know what I mean? So I’ve got to get clean.”

I took three today. One when I woke up, one after the work out and one before I got here.

