Beyoncé Reveals Why Her Iconic ‘Single Ladies’ Video Is In Black and White

In Beyoncé’s recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the 39-year-old talks about her decision to make videos like, “If I Were A Boy,” “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It)” in black and white instead of color.
“I remember being in a meeting discussing analytics, and I was told the research discovered that my fans did not like when my photography was black-and-white,” said Beyoncé.
“They told me I wouldn’t sell if it wasn’t in color. That was ridiculous. It pissed me off that an agency could dictate what my fans wanted based on a survey. Who did they ask? How is it possible to generalize people this much? Are these studies accurate? Are they fair? Are all the people I’m trying to uplift and shine a light on included? They’re not.” she continued.
By defying her team and committing to her gut instinct, Beyoncé’s album, “I Am…Sasha Fierce” became her biggest commercial success to date.