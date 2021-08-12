Kim Kardashian Shares an Important Lesson She Learned From Kanye West

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Kim Kardashian was a guest on Kristian Bell’s podcast, “We Are Supported By” the reality star and entrepreneur says she learned that she didn’t have to please everyone from Kanye.

“I got to a point — and maybe being in a relationship with Kanye for a decade and someone that absolutely didn’t care about likeability factor or what any of perception of him was as long as he was true to himself — that taught me so much in the best way, of, just being me and living in the moment,” says Kim.

The mother of four says, “you have one life and you’re living it for you. That taught me to just, I think, be more confident in myself and truly not care as much of what other people thought.”

