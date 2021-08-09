Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

Lil Durk Clowned After Throwing Out First Pitch At Cubs Game

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Lil Durk Philly Dope Shows Event 2021

Source: @shotbyag_ / other

Rapper Lil Durk was invited to throw the first pitch at the Cubs and White Sox game at Wrigley Field yesterday.

Lil Durk’s pitch became quite the topic on Twitter as sports fans and even non sports fans poked fun at the throw.

One person tweeted, “Durk’s first pitch (laughing emoji) I ain’t even athletic like that but that man was a terrible throw.”, another person said, “Y’all see @lildurk throw the first pitch at the baseball game? Just embarrassing”.

The rapper didn’t seem too upset and looked like he was having fun anyway.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close