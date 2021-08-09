Lil Durk Clowned After Throwing Out First Pitch At Cubs Game

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Rapper Lil Durk was invited to throw the first pitch at the Cubs and White Sox game at Wrigley Field yesterday.

Lil Durk’s pitch became quite the topic on Twitter as sports fans and even non sports fans poked fun at the throw.

One person tweeted, “Durk’s first pitch (laughing emoji) I ain’t even athletic like that but that man was a terrible throw.”, another person said, “Y’all see @lildurk throw the first pitch at the baseball game? Just embarrassing”.

The rapper didn’t seem too upset and looked like he was having fun anyway.

