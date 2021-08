WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Mina SayWhat attended the Danny Rumph Classic in Philly on Thursday, which also had Allen Iverson, Mo’ne Davis and Tierra Whack as spectators. The tournament benefits the Danny Rumph Foundation, which helps kids in Philly. Here Mina talks to the organizer of the basketball tournament, Mike.

