Lauryn Hill Drops a New Rap Verse on Nas’s “Nobody”

Nas released his album, King’s Disease 2.
Everyone is talking about his song, Nobody featuring Ms. Lauryn Hill.
This song marks the first time the pair have been on a song together since their 1996 pairing on If I Ruled The World.
She is fully aware about her lateness and addresses it, my awareness like Keanu in the Matrix/I’m saving souls and y’all complaining about my lateness.
The album also features Eminem, EPMD, Charlie Wilson, YG, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, Blxst and Hit-Boy.
