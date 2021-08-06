Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Snoop Dogg Rips NBA, NFL For Lack Of Black Owners

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Snoop Dogg MCC

Source: Motorcity Casino / MotorCity Casino

Snoop Dogg is lashing out at the NBA and NFL for its lack of diversity among ownership.

In a New York Times interview, Snoop asked “Why don’t we have an owner in the NFL? That’s just racist.  Period, point blank.

He added “We got one half-owner in the NBA, Michael Jordan.  But the whole league is 90 percent black.  So we still the slaves and they still the masters.

Snoop compared those leagues to the music industry, where black artists “changed the industry years ago” by launching their own record labels.

producer z , zuliesuivie

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close