Snoop Dogg Rips NBA, NFL For Lack Of Black Owners

Snoop Dogg is lashing out at the NBA and NFL for its lack of diversity among ownership.

In a New York Times interview, Snoop asked “Why don’t we have an owner in the NFL? That’s just racist. Period, point blank.”

He added “We got one half-owner in the NBA, Michael Jordan. But the whole league is 90 percent black. So we still the slaves and they still the masters.”

Snoop compared those leagues to the music industry, where black artists “changed the industry years ago” by launching their own record labels.

