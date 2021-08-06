Cardi B Tries Rhythmic Gymnastics While Pregnant

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B is back on a new episode of Cardi Tries. The show is on Facebook Messenger.

On the new episode Cardi B gets into the Olympic spirit by learning Rhythmic Gymnastics.

Cardi’s teacher is USA Rhythmic Gymnastics National Team member, Nastasya Generalova. Cardi is also joined by Amanda Seales.

The series shows Cardi learning different skills from professionals. She has learned ballet, wig weaving, ranching, playing video games and racing cars.

“I am not a flexible person, however everything that I can do I’m gonna make sure that my daughter do,” said Cardi, whose signature lengthy talons seem ill-suited for the handiwork involved in the artistic discipline that involves moving smoothly with the aforementioned ribbon, a ball, clubs and a hoop. “I just wanna be really flexible, because being flexible always take you a long way with everything.”

