Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

Cardi B Tries Rhythmic Gymnastics While Pregnant

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Cardi B

Source: (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage) / (Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

Cardi B is back on a new episode of Cardi Tries. The show is on Facebook Messenger.

On the new episode Cardi B gets into the Olympic spirit by learning Rhythmic Gymnastics.

Cardi’s teacher is USA Rhythmic Gymnastics National Team member, Nastasya Generalova. Cardi is also joined by Amanda Seales.

The series shows Cardi learning different skills from professionals. She has learned ballet, wig weaving, ranching, playing video games and racing cars.

“I am not a flexible person, however everything that I can do I’m gonna make sure that my daughter do,” said Cardi, whose signature lengthy talons seem ill-suited for the handiwork involved in the artistic discipline that involves moving smoothly with the aforementioned ribbon, a ball, clubs and a hoop. “I just wanna be really flexible, because being flexible always take you a long way with everything.”
Paris Nicole

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close