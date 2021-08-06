Aaliyah’s Whole Catalog Will Be Coming To Streaming Services

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Aaliyah’s uncle, Barry Hankerson, announced that her whole catalog will be available to stream after 20 years.

Blackground Records has teamed up with Empire for a major deal that will allow all 17 of her albums to be streamed finally.

Empire will begin with ‘One in a Million’ on August 20 and then release another album every week after that.

Hankerson said, “Since the death of my niece, I don’t have the same relationship I used to have with my sister.”

He continued, “I’m prayerful that she supports what we’re doing, but at the end of the day we’ll all find out [whether she supports the deal] probably at the same time. I miss her and I love her. I wish we had the same relationship that we had years ago. I love my sister.”

Aaliyah’s estate issued a statement in regards to this recent announcement stating, “For 20 years we have battled behind the scenes, enduring shadowy tactics of deception in connection with unauthorized projects targeted to tarnish. We have always been confused as to why there is such a tenacity in causing more pain alongside what we already have to cope with for the rest of our lives.”

The Estate continued, “Ultimately, we desire closure and a modicum of peace so we can facilitate the growth of the Aaliyah Memorial Fund and other creative projects that embody Aaliyah’s true essence, which is to inspire strength and positivity for people of all creeds, races and cultures around the world.”

