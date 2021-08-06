Wack 100 Threatens To Beat 21 Savage’s Ass As 6ix9ine Instigates: ‘You Just A Rapper!’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Wack 100 threatened to beat up 21 Savage during a recent Clubhouse after the “A Lot” rapper questioned why Wack would do a face-to-face interview with Akedemiks to kick off his podcast, “Off The Record” with 6ix9ine.

Akedemiks shared the 10 minute shout fest which included 21 saying, “I’d say you lame for agreeing anything [6ix9ine] says.”

“21, respectfully nephew, I know you and we always been solid,” Wack 100 explained. “Me and you both know if you was standing in front me right now, you wouldn’t have that energy.”

The last statement prompted 21 to yell, “cap.” 6ix9ine jumped in Akademiks comment section to fuel the situation writing, “21 voice is shakyyyyyyy … “i said.. I said… I think u lame……”

