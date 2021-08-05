Dr. Dre’s Estranged Daughter Says She’s Homeless Despite Dad’s $800 Million Fortune

The hits keep coming for Dr. Dre, but none of them are music to his ears recently.
The legendary hip-hop producer’s estranged daughter LaTanya Young has revealed some shocking details behind her strained relationship with the rap mogul.
Young says she’s asked her father and his legal team numerous times for financial support but the cries have fallen on deaf ears.
“I’m homeless and I’ve been reaching out to my dad for help. His lawyer has said that my dad doesn’t want to help me because I’ve spoken about him in the press,” Young told the Daily Mail in a report published Wednesday. “I feel like I’m damned if I do, I’m damned if I don’t. I’m just trying to communicate with him and see if he wants to talk to his grandkids. My kids are old enough to know who he is. They are in shock that he doesn’t want anything to do with them.”
To make ends meet the single mom, Young has been working at a warehouse where she’s only paid $15 an hour as an assembler. She’s also picked up a few gigs with DoorDash and Uber Eats, but the costs associated with maintaining her vehicle are hefty.
“The car is a pretty penny. It’s an SUV that costs $2,300 for three weeks and I only paid for one week. Sooner or later they are going to take the car,” she added.
The report about Young is especially a big deal because of Dre’s renowned riches, which increased exponentially after he famously sold his Beats headphones to Apple for $3 billion. That resulted in Dre calling himself in 2014 “the first billionaire in hip-hop,” according to the Los Angeles Times. In reality, Dre pocketed about $400 million from the deal, a major deposit that contributed to his current estimated net worth of $800 million.
Young previously shared with celebrity gossip site Page Six late last year that she hadn’t spoken to her father in almost 17 years until he unexpectedly suffered a brain aneurysm in January. But it “was like pulling teeth just to know if he was alright in the hospital,” she recalled.
Young did admit that her father has helped her out in the past to pay rent and at one point even provided a small allowance but that swiftly came to an end in January of last year.
Fans are now slamming the rapper online for failing to support his daughter. One user on Twitter wrote:
“Dr. Dre’s daughter is 38 years old with 4 kids, living out of her car. You can argue that she’s grown and blame her for her own misfortune, but there’s no way I’m a billionaire and my child is homeless or starving. Idc how old they are.”
While another person chimed in defense of LaTanya:
“What bothers me about the conversation surrounding Dr. Dre’s daughter is that people are saying “she’s 38, she’s too old for this, just get a job” as if people of ANY age can’t fall on hard times. Especially during a pandemic. Did y’all forget all of last year ? One slip, one job loss, one debt and you can fall into poverty FAST. Also your parents helping you doesn’t mean they’re enabling you. It means they’re assisting you, as they should. They’re your parents for goodness sake.”
Dr. Dre has not released a statement in response to the allegations.
The reports about his daughter were just the latest not-so-good news for the good doctor.
Back in July, the 56-year-old star was ordered to pay his estranged wife $300,000 a month in spousal support.
And, as mentioned, Dre suffered a brain aneurysm in January, but he appears to have made a full recovery.
SEE ALSO:
‘Forgot About Dre’: Is Jay-Z Really Rap’s First Billionaire?
Dr. Dre Deletes Post Celebrating Daughter’s Acceptance To USC After It’s Revealed He Donated $70 Million
21 Positive Images Of Black Dads That Shatter False Stereotypes On Father's Day
21 Positive Images Of Black Dads That Shatter False Stereotypes On Father's Day
1.
1 of 21
#ChangeTheNarrative !!! LOVE IT BRUH!!!💪🏾❤️💯 #TeamDL #blackfathers #blackfathersmatter #love #family #fatherdaughter #Repost @niecynash1 with @get_repost— DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) March 29, 2019
・・・
Help someone be great today! 🙌🏽 #rp @theblackmancan pic.twitter.com/t2pKhQ8u6p
2.
2 of 21
Black Fathers will change the mindset of our next generation by simply being present ✊🏾— Faithful Black Men Association (@OfficialFBMA) January 22, 2019
And we will continue to push THIS narrative no matter how much we are attacked.. #ChangeTheNarrative pic.twitter.com/0o2IC7NIyn
3.
3 of 21
Always Dope to see a Dad Doing His Daughters Hair 💕#STRONGBLACKFATHERS— Strong Black Fathers (@SBFathers) June 10, 2019
.
.
.
.
.#Blackfathersmatter #Blackfathers #BlackDads #Blackmen #Blacklove #Blackexcellence #Dads #DontforgetDads #Daddyduties #Prouddad #Dadlife #DadGoals #Daddysgirl #Daddyslittlegirl #dadsanddaughters pic.twitter.com/nUNRFhk6df
4.
4 of 21
BLACK FATHERS MATTER ✊🏿— hennywithmyKoke 🏁 (@FlynnAlKapone) June 6, 2019
@G9D___ pic.twitter.com/23IYLHEoe7
5.
5 of 21
BLACK FATHERS MATTER ✊🏿@MurdaMurrr pic.twitter.com/GLpXIs1xvJ— hennywithmyKoke 🏁 (@FlynnAlKapone) June 8, 2019
6.
6 of 21
Black Fathers Matter 💯👨👧@SavageHipsters IG:Maniesco_#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/Ze4FAg7ihe— NYC🗽 (@Maniesco_) June 15, 2019
7.
7 of 21
#blackfathersmatter pic.twitter.com/oLyUA6BHv1— issa tete (@loveli_tete) June 8, 2019
8.
8 of 21
Black fathers matter ❤️❤️ @BlackOwnedUS pic.twitter.com/iOKqcjd2Rw— TV One (@tvonetv) May 6, 2019
9.
9 of 21
My wife’s pregnancy has her with swollen hands, so I have to make sure things get done. #BlackFathersMatter pic.twitter.com/fgiIBU6s1Y— #InvestInBlackWomen (@LawrenceCainJr) January 13, 2019
10.
10 of 21
@RodriquezKhaliq I thought you'd appreciate this. "Fathers walk their kids to school program! (Cleveland,Oh) My nephews are a part of this program walking their Kids to school. There are positive Black Men visible in the Black community & homes. pic.twitter.com/Bf1SuQCVcU— TreVel 🎙🎼 (Music Is Life) (@Randydapsalmist) September 22, 2018
11.
11 of 21
#blackfathersmatter pic.twitter.com/1Ih3SaZu3Y— Charles C. Primas (@cprim72) June 9, 2019
12.
12 of 21
Black Fathers matter! Brushing teeth with Daddy!! @NewEdition @NewEditionBET @WOODY_THEGREAT @TheEllenShow #blackfathers #BlackExcellence @TheShadeRoomm pic.twitter.com/xhpnbCVeTX— Material Girl (@bombshellslam) September 10, 2018
13.
13 of 21
When you’re away at work and dad sends you this 😭😊😭🥰🥰🥰🥰why is my son so cute #blackfathers pic.twitter.com/Z8SIyarVkk— Ddh (@diamond_oh) June 11, 2019
14.
14 of 21
#Repost @blackvegantube— HABESHA, Inc. (@HABESHAINC) June 6, 2019
・・・
This made me smile. #blackfathers have always existed!!! The narrative is changing.🙏🏿 Ase’
_#blackfathers#blackdads#blackmen#blackmenmatters
VIA: @moorland_native
Via @vintage_vegan_ pic.twitter.com/O5o09BF3gR
15.15 of 21
16.
16 of 21
Promoting our young Black fathers one post at a time! ✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 pic.twitter.com/VjSoRpELrC— EBONY MAGAZINE (@EBONYMag) August 3, 2018
17.
17 of 21
Black fathers, we see you, we appreciate you and love you. Thank you for help raising Kings🤴🏾and Queens 👸🏾. Let’s kill the stereotypes! #BlackFathers #GroomNGlory pic.twitter.com/HXZeLhme7F— Groom N' Glory (@GroomNGlory) April 11, 2018
18.
18 of 21
#BlackFathers my bundle of joy😭😍👨👧💕 pic.twitter.com/fqyQp7v2Ii— KD (@TrenchBoyKd) March 24, 2018
19.
19 of 21
#BlackFathers— Ace (@Ace_2984) March 22, 2018
Beautiful trend!
Shout out to all father's who taking care of their kids. Salute!
Because most of us wasn't raised with no father in the house, doesnt mean we cant be great dads and love our kids!!
This is my son and myself having fun during the snow storm! pic.twitter.com/TMoudfT2eY
20.
20 of 21
For the 1x. I love this lil girl more than anything #BlackFathers pic.twitter.com/oaz4qHovX7— B (@skreetlilb) March 22, 2018
21.
21 of 21
Magic I tell you! Black fathers are Magic ✨ pic.twitter.com/ACySNY6E1S— GrootMom (@nangi_noruka) April 11, 2017
Dr. Dre’s Estranged Daughter Says She’s Homeless Despite Dad’s $800 Million Fortune was originally published on newsone.com