Nicki Minaj Gives Rihanna Her Billionaire Flowers

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Upon hearing the news of Rihanna crossing the billion-dollar finish line, Nicki Minaj showed love to the young business owner, congratulating the face of Fenty on her amazing accomplishment.

“a BILLI-ON here, a BILLI-ON there- Little Bajan bih – dat bag is a different size #IfthisDontInspireYou” Nicki posted to her Instagram Story.

Forbes reported Rihanna is now worth $1.7 billion thanks to her Fenty Beauty and her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

The singer/entrepreneur follows Oprah, who is the richest female entertainer in the world.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: