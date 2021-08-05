Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

Nicki Minaj Gives Rihanna Her Billionaire Flowers

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection

Source: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty / Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

Upon hearing the news of Rihanna crossing the billion-dollar finish line, Nicki Minaj showed love to the young business owner, congratulating the face of Fenty on her amazing accomplishment.

“a BILLI-ON here, a BILLI-ON there- Little Bajan bih – dat bag is a different size #IfthisDontInspireYou” Nicki posted to her Instagram Story.

Forbes reported Rihanna is now worth $1.7 billion thanks to her Fenty Beauty and her Savage x Fenty lingerie line.

The singer/entrepreneur follows Oprah, who is the richest female entertainer in the world.

Paris Nicole

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close