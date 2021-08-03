Diddy Is Starting A Record Label For R&B Artists

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Diddy shared that he will be starting a new music label.

Diddy said, “I’m coming back into music, you know? Yeah, all R&B label, because I feel like R&B was abandoned and it’s a part of our African American culture”.

He added, “And I’m not signing any artists. Because if you know better, you do better. I’m doing 50-50 partnerships with pure transparency”.

Details about the name of the label and anyone associated with it haven’t been shared.

Do you think Diddy’s new label will be as big as Bad Boy.

