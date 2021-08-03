Justin Laboy To Host Facebook Dating’s ‘Summer Of Love’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Justin Laboy will add another job to his resume. He’s joining Facebook Watch for a new dating show called, “Summer of Love.”

Laboy will be joined by TicTok personality Leenda Dong, who has over sixteen million followers, and Alaina Castillo, who is a bi-lingual pop singer.

“Summer of Love” is coming to Facebook starting August 5th at 1 pm ET/10 am PT. Laboy is known for his “Demon Time” series and as a co-star for Revolt’s “Respectfully Justin” alongside Justin Combs.

Laboy had Kanye fans scratching their heads trying to figure out why Laboy had been selected as the messenger for Kanye’s upcoming “DONDA” album.

Did your relationship start off as a summer love? Share your story.

