Cassidy dropped his diss single Perjury aimed at Tory Lanez.

In the diss song Cassidy takes shot at Tory’s felony assault charge involving Megan Thee Stallion, his lack of originality, is male pattern baldness and more.

This all started last month when Tory did a five minute freestyle at HOT 97 over Cassidy’s Imma A Hustla track.

Cassidy noticed too many similarities and called out Tory.

Tory said Cassidy is one of his favorite rappers.

