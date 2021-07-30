Diva’s Daily Dirt: Da Baby Says ‘God’s Ready For Me To Be An Icon’

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Da Baby Says ‘God’s Ready For Me To Be An Icon’

DaBaby admits, he doesn’t know who Questlove is!

Da drama with DaBaby isn’t slowing down as more celebrities chime in on the latest whirlwind of backlash. Both Elton John and Madonna spoke out condemning DaBaby’s infamous Rolling Loud slander and now Questlove has stepped into the chat!

Quest shared his updated list of his ideal #SummerOfSoul line-up that included The Roots, A Tribe Called Quest, The Isley Brothers, Rihanna, Sade, Megan Thee Stallion, Hiatus Kaiyote and Sault with DaBaby’s name scratched out.

“I was hypothetically asked if I was curating an updated version of #SummerOfSoul who would be my acts?

I gave my dream list.

And now I’m updating my list ——because it’s 2021 & f*** the bulls***. I’m especially not here for any savagery (if you’re lost: Google the idiocy of the crossed out). I’m not trine be all performative smurf & create a social flogging or start some click bait headlines. That’s missing the point. But right is right & his actions are wrong. Somebody Gotta say it: Homophobia/Transphobia/Xenophobia/Misogyny/Racism——this should go w/o saying is morally wrong.”

DaBaby responded admitting he did not even know who Questlove was amongst other things:

Do you think DaBaby needs to take a moment to let the backlash simmer down before responding on social media?

Nas Gearing Up To Drop King’s Disease II

King’s Disease was first released in 2020 with star features from Big Sean, Charlie Wilson, Don Toliver, Anderson Paak and more. Now the newly Grammy winning rapper is announcing the release of King’s Disease II dropping August 6.

He shared the album cover for King’s Disease II on IG.

