Mina’s House Pod Ep. 189 – Mama Jones

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Reality TV Star & Author, Mama Jones, joins the 189th episode of the Mina’s House Podcast with Mina SayWhat, Shana B and Dexter Stuckey. Mama Jones joins the podcast to talk about her book “Mama Jones: My Guide To Love & Romance.” She also discusses her upcoming book about cheating, giving her son Jim Jones the “sex talk” when he was 15 and her thoughts of Jim’s girlfriend Chrissy asking him to marry her.

Sponsor the Mina’s House Podcast: https://patron.podbean.com/minashousepod

Subscribe on our youtube channel: www.youtube.com/channel/UCy3LoyJY6tGF6x2HEHBtxag

Follow us on socials @MinasHousePod http://www.minashousepodcast.podbean.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: