WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

CDC Changes Recommendations, Again

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is now recommending that fully vaccinated people start wearing masks indoors again as the COVID-19 Delta variant continues to spread across the nation. Do remember back in May the CDC policy said vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks indoors or outside.

The CDC offers a map of transmission rates by county on their COVID Data Tracker page.

More From The QuickSilva Show with Dominique Da Diva:

CDC Changes Recommendations, Again was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: