Diva’s Daily Dirt: Jay Z and Will Smith Investing In Housing Market

Jay Z and Will Smith Investing In Housing Market

Jay Z and Will Smith are investing in the housing market and they might help you get closer to owning the home of your dreams!

That’s right, the two mega stars are a part of a group of investors that includes Sequoia Capital, Jay Z’s Roc Nation and Will Smith’s Dreamers VC are investing in a $65 million fundraising round for a startup that helps renters build credit.

The renter can buy the home at a predetermined price up to two years after initial purchase. The startup also provides financial literacy coaching to each renter including tips on how to improve your credit and save for a down payment.

Kanye West Moving Into Mercedes Benz Stadium To Finish Donda Album

Kanye has moved into the stadium to finish his highly anticipated Donda album. According to reports Yeezy felt so inspired by the energy of the forty thousand plus people who attended his historical album listening party that he thought it’d be best to stay behind and finish the project to perfection.

Looks like Kanye and his team have set themselves up a studio space, living quarters and a private chef who is taking care of all their meals.

