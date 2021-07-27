Paris Nicole
Doja Cat Responds to Merch Backlash

Recently, Doja Cat released new merch in support of her third album Planet Her and fans aren’t pleased and Doja agrees.

One fan on Twitter asked, “Who is designing this new batch of merchandise, LOL.” To which Doja responded, “I don’t know.”

After the “Kiss Me More” singer saw more bad tweets about her merchandise Doja went further and said, “The merch is bad, I’m aware. Don’t worry.”

It’s to be known that while Doja is aware of the unpopular merch, she hasn’t announced any plans of releasing new stuff.

