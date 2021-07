WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Instagram announced today that its Reels function will support 60-second videos just like its rival, TikTok.

Also added was a captions sticker that helps a user transcribe audio to text making the app more user-friendly for the deaf or hard-of-hearing.

Before the update, you could only upload a 30-second video to Reels.

While Reels was adding 30 seconds to their platform, TikTok added two minutes to make it possible for three-minute posts.

