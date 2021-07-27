WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

On today’s show we’re #AskingForAFriend! Is it against guy code to talk to someone who you know your friend is feeling? A listener recently slid in our DM to ask for advice. Watch the video and let us know your thoughts.

Bro-code Violation: Would You Date Someone You Knew Your Friend Liked? was originally published on themorninghustle.com

