A little investigation has led to what is believed to be Cardi B’s pregnancy due date.

Cardi has reportedly asked a judge to delay her September trial against blogger Tasha K because she is due to give birth the same week.

The trial was set for September 13th and Cardi is reportedly asking a judge to delay the trial by two months.

Looks like Cardi may be having a Lil Virgo.

