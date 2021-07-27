Jay-Z and Will Smith Back Rent-To-Own Firm in $165 Million Round

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z, Will Smith and a group of other investors are teaming up to form a startup that helps renters build their credit until they can afford to buy their own home.

They are raising $165 million which equates to about 1,000 homes.

How it works is the startup buys the home and then rents it to the client until they can qualify for a mortgage.

The client can buy it back at a predetermined price up to two years after the initial acquisition.

If after two years the renter is not ready to buy the home they can request more time.

