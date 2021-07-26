DaBaby Addresses Controversial Comment He Made At Rolling Loud [Watch]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

DaBaby took to Instagram to clear up the air over his controversial statement in regards to his gay fans and supporters having standards. Last night, fans and Twitter were pretty upset with DaBaby after a statement he made on stage the people took as being homophobic.

During his opening performance on stage at Rolling Loud, DaBaby said, if you didn’t show up today with HIV/AIDS or any of them deadly sexually transmitted diseases that’ll make you die in 2 or 3 weeks then put your cell phone lighter up.

Then his DJ jumped in the mix and said, fellas if you ain’t suckin d– in the parking lot put your cell phone lighter up.

Someone else wrote, DaBaby being homophobic talking about spreading HIV/AIDS while performing in front of a crowd of 1000s of people in a global pandemic is a juicy contradiction.

