Candytopia Is Back In Philadelphia

Candy, candy and more candy! It seems like Willy Wonka, Candy Crush and Candyland all got together and decided to set up shop in Philadelphia creating the ultimate candy-coated adventure at Candytopia! Originally a pop-up shop made for the Instagram picture, hashtag loving candy connoisseur, Candytopia is back and can be found in Philadephia’s Fashion District. If you’re thinking Candytopia is a place where you’re going to eat a lot of candy, then you are absolutely right! What you will not expect is the wonderland of over a dozen themed rooms made completely from candy! Unleash your inner child as you go under the sea, through a flower garden, an art gallery, a marshmallow pit and even run into famous Philadelphia landmarks, like the Love statue, completely made from CANDY!!!! Can’t even imagine how long it took the artist that created the candy shark to paste the tiny pieces of identical sweet treats to its long life-size body.

Candytopia not only offers different candy worlds and loads of trips to the dentists, but you can hang out with some of the stars! You can play the piano with Ray Charles, pose at the top of the imaginary Rocky Steps with Candy Balboa himself (Rocky), or take selfies with Snoop Dogg, Will Smith, Prince, Willy Wonka, Cardi B or Frida Kahlo. All are made from candy, of course. Seeing Cardi B or Snoop Dogg in real life will cost you more than $28 ($20 for those between the ages of 4 and 12). If you’re not a great picture taker (let’s face it, we can’t all be Instagram models), there are professional cameras conveniently located all over Candytopia that will take your HD picture for you and instantly email it right to your phone! Get ready for all your incoming likes!

This outing won’t make you insta-famous and you probably won’t end up on the explorer page, but it is fun for friends and family of all ages!! You can easily spend 1-2 hours in awe of the candy art, sculptures, swings, paintings and trust me when I say, at least 1 person in your group won’t want to get out of the marshmallow pit! Sorry, you can’t eat any of the exhibits (this isn’t Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory and they don’t have Oompa-Loompas around to fix everything), but you will find all kinds of candy and chocolates, fair trade and organic, at the store towards the end of your visit. You are guaranteed to find candy that you probably haven’t seen since you were a kid. It was the Bubbalicious for me! Candytopia is so cool! Your sanctuary of confectionary bliss awaits you! Head down to 901 Market Street in Philadelphia’s Fashion District where its sugar and spice and everything nice! Get your tickets here https://tickets.candytopia.com/event/candytopiaphl and thank me later.

