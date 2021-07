WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Bobby Shmurda performed at Rolling Loud this weekend.

Shortly after he was on Showtime’s Desus and Mero.

About his freedom he said, some days is work and some days it’s like, ‘yo I’m home.’

He said while he has been in and out of jail before this time it is different.

He said this time he is moving smarter being home. Previously he moved off of a lot of impulse this time he is watching and observing more.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: