Fabolous Respectfully Kidnapped Lil Kim [PHOTOS]

Lil Kim

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

We all need a bestfriend like Fabolous.

He called up Lil Kim and told her she had to get ‘beautified’ and ‘get outside.’

He organized a birthday dinner for her surrounded by her favorite people like Mary J. Blige and Misa Hylton.

Lil Kim posted photos and captioned it, so my bestie @myfabolouslife called me and said you gotta come outside. He said he was kidnapping me respectfully.

Kim said he took her and her friends to one of her favorite restaurants.

