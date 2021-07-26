Fabolous Respectfully Kidnapped Lil Kim [PHOTOS]

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

We all need a bestfriend like Fabolous.

He called up Lil Kim and told her she had to get ‘beautified’ and ‘get outside.’

He organized a birthday dinner for her surrounded by her favorite people like Mary J. Blige and Misa Hylton.

Lil Kim posted photos and captioned it, so my bestie @myfabolouslife called me and said you gotta come outside. He said he was kidnapping me respectfully.

Kim said he took her and her friends to one of her favorite restaurants.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: