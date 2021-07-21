Entertainment News
Jason Lee Accuses Karen Civil of Paying a 17-Year-Old Hacker To Take Down His Blog

Karen Civil

Hollywood Unlocked founder Jason Lee is accusing Karen Civil of trying to sabotage his website.

So how did we get here? Cardi and Nicki Minaj.

Jason is a friend and supporter of Cardi and Karen is heavily involved in the promotion of Nicki Minaj.

Karen once reached out to Jason and told him if he posted certain positive stories about Nicki she would ‘like’ and ‘comment’ on his page.

When he didn’t, she got a 17 year old hacker to hack his site.

He found out because Karen promised the 17 year old she would put him in the rap game. When she didn’t the 17 year old reached out to Jason and told him about the plot.

