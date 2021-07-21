Paris Nicole
Lil Baby Says He’s The Lil Wayne Of This Rap Generation

Source: @ACThePlug / HOTHIPHOPDETROIT.COM

Lil Baby is one of the biggest names in Hip-Hop and now he’s declared himself the “Lil Wayne of this rap generation.” Lil Baby’s confidence is displayed on EST Gee’s “5500 Degrees.”

Lil Baby has an admiration for Lil Wayne, during his 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, Baby spoke of Lil Wayne’s ability to “do what he wants to do because he put up the numbers.” 

The baby wants to follow the same path with his career. Wayne called Lil Baby one of his favorite artists due to his rap style.

“…figuring out how to make that sh_t actually go together and sound the way he make it sound – make it rhyme, even when it doesn’t rhyme, even when it doesn’t have to rhyme – that’s when you’re discovering something within yourself,” Wayne said of Lil Baby.

