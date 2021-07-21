Lil Uzi Vert’s ‘Pink Tape’ Is Coming

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Lil Uzi Vert has announced that his “Pink Tape” is on the way. Vert posted a cryptic tweet to his fans writing, “Pink Tape [brain emoji] ®️”

Uzi has been teasing the project since December 2020. Fans of Uzi tweeted with excitement with many hoping to hear the long-awaited song featuring Travis Scott.

There is also talk of a Lil Uzi and Meek Mill collaboration on the way. The two have been spotted filming a video, however, it’s unclear the song they are working on.

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly: