Paris Nicole
HomeParis Nicole

Tory Lanez Shouts Out DaBaby & Says Megan Thee Stallion Framed Him in New Freestyle

RNB PHILLY LISTEN LIVE BANNER
WRNB Featured Video
CLOSE
DaBaby - Astroworld Fest 2019

Source: Kevin Rawls / Radio One Digital

Tory Lanez dropped a freestyle on Hot 97’s Funk Flex and of course it has people talking.

He said, Shout out to DaBaby, Roddy Ricch and Lil Baby/What I’m about to say is gonna sound a little crazy/ But it’s true so don’t play me/ Y’all all would’ve got your awards if they didn’t frame me.

Tory Lanez has been standing his ground that he was framed in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion and this wasn’t the first time.

Tory claimed he’s been framed for the shooting in his verses before. On his 2020 album, Daystar, Lanez made the same accusation of Megan: “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough,” he rapped on the track “Money Over Fallouts.”

 

Paris Nicole

Also On 100.3 R&B and Hip-Hop - Philly:
Official List Of All Celebrities With The Coronavirus
Coronavirus
62 photos
Headlines
Close