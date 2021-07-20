Tory Lanez Shouts Out DaBaby & Says Megan Thee Stallion Framed Him in New Freestyle

WRNB Featured Video CLOSE

Tory Lanez dropped a freestyle on Hot 97’s Funk Flex and of course it has people talking.

He said, Shout out to DaBaby, Roddy Ricch and Lil Baby/What I’m about to say is gonna sound a little crazy/ But it’s true so don’t play me/ Y’all all would’ve got your awards if they didn’t frame me.

Tory Lanez has been standing his ground that he was framed in the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion and this wasn’t the first time.

Tory claimed he’s been framed for the shooting in his verses before. On his 2020 album, Daystar, Lanez made the same accusation of Megan: “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting/But them boys ain’t clean enough,” he rapped on the track “Money Over Fallouts.”

